Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration Approves the First COVID-19 Vaccine

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtensive research and trials lead to the FDA’s final decision of approval. A milestone is reached for the vaccine. Music to many ears, the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine is officially approved by the FDA as of August 23, 2021. It will now be marketed as the Comirnaty of the disease in individuals who are 16 years old and older. The shot continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals ages 12 through 15 years old. This also includes the administration of a third dose in specific immunocompromised individuals.

ohsonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#U S#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

Local providers plan for vaccination boosters

This fall, adults vaccinated against COVID-19 may need to plan on getting a booster shot. Top U.S. health agencies and officials including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the head of the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Surgeon General and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, issued a joint statement on Aug. 18 outlining the need for all vaccinated individuals to get COVID-19 booster shots.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to UCB’s Briviact for paediatric seizure treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for UCB’s Briviact (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month or above. With the latest approval, the intravenous (IV) dose of Briviact will be available for the first...
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
Davis, WVWBOY

Davis Health System to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System (DHS) announced Thursday that they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Joining other health systems across West Virginia and the nation, DHS notified the employees of Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital and Webster County Memorial Hospital that they must receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine by October 31.
Cancersurvivornet.com

Arthritis Drug Xeljanz Carries Increased Cancer Risk; FDA Tells Drugmaker Pfizer To Update Warning Label; Can You Still Take Xeljanz?

The Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer to include a cancer warning on labels of its arthritis medication Xeljanz. The agency “concluded there is an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death with the arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicines Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR.”
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy