The U.S. Food & Drug Administration Approves the First COVID-19 Vaccine
Extensive research and trials lead to the FDA’s final decision of approval. A milestone is reached for the vaccine. Music to many ears, the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine is officially approved by the FDA as of August 23, 2021. It will now be marketed as the Comirnaty of the disease in individuals who are 16 years old and older. The shot continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals ages 12 through 15 years old. This also includes the administration of a third dose in specific immunocompromised individuals.ohsonline.com
Comments / 0