Nurses at Pittsburgh's West Penn Hospital ratify their first union contract

By Pittsburgh City Paper
healthleadersmedia.com
 9 days ago

Nurses at West Penn Hospital faced a long battle after unionizing last August while enduring the harsh working circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a year later, the battle has mostly come to an end with a majority vote to ratify their first union contract. "We were already dealing with a nationwide nurse shortage, and then the pandemic hit. Coming together as a union, we were able to negotiate a contract that respects nurses and makes important new investments in our profession," said Deb Burlett, RN from Labor and Delivery in a press release.

#Pittsburgh#First Union#Labor And Delivery#West Penn Hospital#Rn#Covid#Ecmo Life Support
Pottstown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown Hospital’s Owner Tower Health Moving Liver, Kidney Transplant Program from Reading Hospital to Penn Medicine

Tower Health, the owner of Pottstown Hospital, is moving its liver and kidney transplant program from Reading Hospital to Penn Medicine, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reading Hospital will continue to perform patient screening and pre-and post-transplant care, while surgeries will move to the Hospital of the University...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Inova Loudoun Hospital names permanent chief

Inova Health System announced that Susan Carroll will be its permanent president of Inova Loudoun Hospital, effective Monday. Carroll has been serving in the interim role since July, while also serving as the president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. #1 — The signs patients have the delta variant are different...
California Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Judge approves Sutter Health antitrust deal. What that means for California health care

Sutter Health is $575 million poorer — and now must operate under new rules designed to curb its ability to dictate the price of health care in Sacramento and Northern California. A judge late Friday approved a landmark antitrust settlement agreement between the Sacramento-based hospital chain, the state of California and a group of health insurers and big employers.
Electronicshealthleadersmedia.com

A new first responder: How drones may revolutionize healthcare

A new article published last week in the European Heart Journal discusses the use of drones for delivering life-saving automated external defibrillators (AED) to out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients. #1 — The signs patients have the delta variant are different than original COVID-19 Cough, fever, and shortness of breath are...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New State Law Gives New York Nurses More Say In Staffing Decisions

By next July, all general hospitals must establish clinical staffing committees made up of nurses, ancillary staff members who provide direct care, and hospital administrators. These groups will be charged with jointly developing plans that restrict how many patients are assigned to each nurse. #1 — The signs patients have...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Unvaccinated face complete pressure to get the shot as insurance companies will not cover medical bills completely if they end up in hospital

The pressure for vaccination is rising and the process will probably not be going to slow down anytime soon. With president Joe Biden announcing that the White House administration will require federal workers to get vaccinated in multiple occasions, now some insurance companies decided not to cover all the medical expenses if unvaccinated person ends up in hospital for treatment as a result of the Covid-19.
Health ServicesPosted by
MassLive.com

Which patients should get available hospital beds? (Letters)

As the COVID crisis deepens, beds in emergency rooms and ICUs are filling to capacity and beyond. Not surprisingly, the vast majority are not vaccinated. The result is that the rest of the community is rendered hostage to the Hippocratic ideal. Others with medical needs are finding it more and more difficult to get treatment. “Elective” and, all too often, urgent treatment is not accessible.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Memphis, TNWREG

Family says they spent 50 hours waiting for care at Memphis hospital; health officials say some wait even longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family was admitted to a Memphis hospital room Monday afternoon after they say they waited there 50 hours — more than two days — for treatment. Hospitals have been warning that long wait times could happen, saying they simply don’t have the staff to sustain added patient load right now. The family said they want others to be aware if they make a trip to the ER.

