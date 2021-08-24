Nurses at Pittsburgh's West Penn Hospital ratify their first union contract
Nurses at West Penn Hospital faced a long battle after unionizing last August while enduring the harsh working circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a year later, the battle has mostly come to an end with a majority vote to ratify their first union contract. "We were already dealing with a nationwide nurse shortage, and then the pandemic hit. Coming together as a union, we were able to negotiate a contract that respects nurses and makes important new investments in our profession," said Deb Burlett, RN from Labor and Delivery in a press release.www.healthleadersmedia.com
