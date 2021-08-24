Who’s Responsible for Cybersecurity in Industrial and Manufacturing Settings?

Industrial hygienists are very good at documentation, but most need to improve two-way communication. If you were to ask business managers about the status of their business, they would discuss their profit margin, EBITA, percent growth in revenue or other common financial metrics. Ask a safety manager the same question and he or she would probably let you know about the number of days without a recordable injury or incident rate and how it compares with last year. But for those handling industrial hygiene, the answer to the question, “What is the status of your industrial hygiene program?” gets more complicated. Would they pull up a bunch of statistics? A list of SEGs? Perhaps, they would show their sampling plan for the year?