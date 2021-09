France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock deadline-day return to Atletico Madrid, just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, the clubs announced on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who scored 133 goals in his first spell with Atletico, has rejoined on a one-year loan deal with an option to extend by another year, Atletico said. "Welcome back, Griezmann!" the club wrote on its website. Barcelona have been struggling financially and had to allow six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to leave for Paris Saint-Germain last month.