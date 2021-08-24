Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

More nightmare fuel teased in Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021 trailer

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions have once again teamed up to deliver a quartet of terrible tales with their Welcome to the Blumhouse series, which returns this October with four brand new movies – Bingo Hell, Black As Night, Madres and The Manor (first look images, cast details and synopses for which can be found here) – to scare the bejesus out of audiences. Check out the trailer here…

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Bingo Hell#Madres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Horror Series out Next Month

October is still more than a month away, but Netflix isn't wasting any time in jumpstarting spooky season. The streaming giant on Monday released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, a seven-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the hit originals The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiering in September.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
ApparelCollider

‘LuLaRich’ Docuseries Trailer Unravels the Bizarre World of LuLaRoe Leggings From the Team Behind ‘Fyre Fraud’

For a period of time, LuLaRoe — the brightly colored "soft as butter" leggings brand — had a grip on women across the United States. Facebook pages sprung up with saleswomen hustling their rare and hard-to-find stock, trading desirable patterns, and recruiting unsuspecting clients into the multi-level marketing world. Now, a new documentary series will delve into the billion-dollar leggings company with the tell-all series: LuLaRich.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
MoviesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2021

September is coming in hot! After a slower summer, things are finally picking back up over at Netflix. A ton of favorite shows are returning. First up is the return of the hit Spanish crime series Money Heist on Sept. 3. The final season of the campy detective fantasy series...
TV & VideosNME

Watch the eerie new trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Guilty’

Netflix has shared the eerie new trailer for its upcoming film The Guilty – scroll down the page to watch it below now. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Bill Burr and more. In the trailer, audio...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils First Trailer for New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass'

Netflix has released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, an upcoming, seven-episode limited horror series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan. The series takes place on Crockett Island, an isolated island community where existing tensions are heightened after a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy