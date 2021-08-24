Terrifying moment screaming teenagers scramble to safety after bear casually strolls past them

(CBSN)

A pair of teenagers who were gardening at a friend’s house were shocked when a bear walked up to them.

Hailey Nelson, 17, and Dori Arndt, 15, were working in their friend (Hailey Nyberg’s) garden in Minnesota when Nelson spotted what she initially thought was their friend’s dog out of the corner of her eye. However, she soon learned it was a much scarier animal.

“We wanted money, so we decided to go pull some weeds and we’re just pulling some weeds, just talking, listening to some music, turn our heads and it’s just a black lab,” Nelson told WCCO-TV.

“Look again, it’s a black bear!” she added.

Security camera footage from the home recorded the teens’ reaction. After noticing the animal, they jumped up, grabbed their water bottles and phones (classic Gen Z) and quickly ran up some stairs leading to a door to the house. They then faced another setback as they found out the door was locked.

“So I’m pounding on the door saying, ‘Let us in!’ Screaming our heads off, just wanting to get inside! Then [Hailey Nyberg] pokes her head around the corner,” Nelson recalled.

Brian Nyberg, Hailey’s dad, opened the door and ushered Nelson and Arndt inside before going to get his daughter.

“I heard them screaming and my dad came outside and is just like, ‘Why are you still out here? A bear just walked past our ... front yard!’ I’m just like, ‘What?’” Hailey Nyberg said. “And then he’s just like, ‘Get inside!’”

The bear wandered through the neighborhood, entering some more people’s gardens before leaving the area, the Nybergs said.

The teens laughed as they remembered the incident. “I think it’s funny that the first thing Dori went for was her water bottle. She didn’t think about anything else just her water bottle,” Nyberg joked.

Pretty scary.