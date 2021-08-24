Cancel
Wolters Kluwer's ClosingCenter Integrates With ICE Mortgage Technology

By Navi Persaud
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 8 days ago

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions completed the latest integration in its ClosingCenter technology, leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology's platform and the Mortgage Electronic Registration System. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions completed the latest integration in it's ClosingCenter technology, leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology's platform and the Mortgage Electronic Registration System. The latest integration was...

