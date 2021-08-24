Wolters Kluwer's ClosingCenter Integrates With ICE Mortgage Technology

On Wednesday, August 25, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Jacob Deegan, president and mortgage loan originator for Simplify Home Loans. On Wednesday, August 25, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Jacob Deegan, president and mortgage loan originator for Simplify Home Loans. This is part of the Mortgage Leadership Outlook's Broker Edition, highlighting some of the top brokers in the industry and their journey so far. In this episode, host Andrew Berman and Deegan will discuss what led him into the mortgage industry at such a young age, why his practice is focused on helping veterans and their families, why he feels he can best serve veterans as a mortgage broker and more.