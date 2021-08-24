Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Cougars 2021 season preview, storylines, and schedule breakdown

By Steve Helwick
underdogdynasty.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 season should be one of intrigue for a Houston Cougars program that’s hungry to win again. Head coach Dana Holgorsen aims for a considerable turnaround after consecutive losing seasons to start his tenure, and the Cougars’ roster screams potential with a load of electrifying talent. With a manageable non-conference schedule and familiar faces across the depth chart, Houston has its sights set on AAC contention, and possibly, even more.

