NELK Boys Member at the Center of 'Catfish' Case (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

We already knew that Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas was a badass, but she's ready to remind her family there's a reason she's the brains of the business on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series, which is loosely based on executive producer 50 Cent's life, centers on a 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to becoming the drug dealer we know from Power. Although Raq has done her best to keep son Kanan out of the drug-dealing world, episode five reveals that secrets might just be their downfall. We've seen what happens when you mix business with pleasure; now we get to see what happens when Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) tries to keep things separate and secret from Raq, thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from episode six.