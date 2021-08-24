Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Man hurt after crashing quad bike in dealer's parking lot

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP5sW_0bbGosbx00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening brain bleed after rolling his newly purchased quad bike as he exited the parking lot of the Kearny Mesa store from which he bought it, police said.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Fun Bike Center at 5755 Kearny Villa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officer John Buttle said the man had "just purchased" the motorized, all-terrain vehicle and lost control as he approached a curve in the parking lot.

The man "rotated counterclockwise and overturned," then struck a concrete curb near Kearny Villa Road after being thrown from the bike, Buttle said.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital with a brain bleed and was in critical condition, according to Buttle.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Quad#Police#Accident#Kearny Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy