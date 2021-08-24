On the Agenda: Record Dallas budget proposal ups spending on police, permitting, homelessness help

Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded 33 business filings - including 19 with total debt above $1 million - during the period that began July 7,2021 and ended August 20, 2021. Year to date through August 20, 2021, the court recorded 192 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -37 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
