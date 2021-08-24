Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

On the Agenda: Record Dallas budget proposal ups spending on police, permitting, homelessness help

By Bill Hethcock
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s budget season in Dallas and City Manager T.C. Broadnax has submitted his proposed spending plan to kick off the discussions. Let's take a look.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Frisco technology consulting firm plans New Mexico expansion

MTX Group is bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to New Mexico. In an announcement on Monday morning, state and MTX Group Inc. officials announced the technology consulting firm will set up a southwest regional office in Albuquerque. The expansion will effectively bring 250 jobs to the state over a five-year period. Salaries will range from $90,000 to $175,000, state officials said.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Roanoke-based Newstream Hotels files for Chapter 11

Two related North Texas hotel entities filed for Chapter 11 on Monday in the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman seeking bankruptcy protection to reorganize in the wake of the pandemic-induced plunge in occupancy and travel. Newstream Hotels and Hospitality LLC and a subsidiary, Newstream Hotel Partners-ABQ LP, doing business...
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Pharos Capital's Charter Health Care Group makes two more Texas purchases, including one in Plano

Pharos Capital Group, the private equity firm co-headquartered in Dallas and Nashville, announced on Aug. 30 that its California-based post-acute care provider platform has made two additional Texas purchases, according to a news release. Cucamonga, Calif.-based Charter Health Care purchased Saints Hospice in Plano and Genesis HospiceCare in Athens. The...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Judge allows Dallas County mask mandate to stay in place

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. A district court judge has sided with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in his dispute with Gov. Greg Abbott over the county's mask mandate, allowing the mandate to stay in place. Judge Tonya Parker issued a temporary injunction Wednesday on Abbott's order that public entities such as cities, counties and schools can't issue mask requirements or mandates. The injunction allows Jenkins' mask order — and the mask requirements of local school districts — to continue, for now.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Report indicates office leasing activity should pick up to pre-pandemic levels

As the pandemic wanes and office leasing activity picks up, many companies are seeking quality rather than a bargain. According to a second quarter report from JLL, increases in tours suggest that leasing activity will increase in Q3 and Q4 this year. JLL representatives said a good deal of this new leasing activity is part of a “flight to quality,” where companies are seeking younger buildings with greater access to amenities in a push to help attract and retain employees.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Here are the latest bankruptcies in North Texas

Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded 33 business filings - including 19 with total debt above $1 million - during the period that began July 7,2021 and ended August 20, 2021. Year to date through August 20, 2021, the court recorded 192 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -37 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy