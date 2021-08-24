On the Agenda: Record Dallas budget proposal ups spending on police, permitting, homelessness help

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. A district court judge has sided with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in his dispute with Gov. Greg Abbott over the county's mask mandate, allowing the mandate to stay in place. Judge Tonya Parker issued a temporary injunction Wednesday on Abbott's order that public entities such as cities, counties and schools can't issue mask requirements or mandates. The injunction allows Jenkins' mask order — and the mask requirements of local school districts — to continue, for now.