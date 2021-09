The global cochlear implants market is expected to exhibit a stable 9.86% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global cochlear implants market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed overview of the global cochlear implants market, providing studied forecasts for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global cochlear implants market are also highlighted in the report for the benefit of the reader. Thus, a detailed cochlear implant market overview is provided to the reader.