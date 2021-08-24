Cincinnati: Tik Tok Challenge Cars Getting Cheese

There is no dearth of aminal videos on the Internet. Now, we have found a clip of a witty dog who has impressed social media users with its intelligence. In a 25-second clip, we can see a black dog performing a rather amazing stunt just in the quest of grabbing some food off the kitchen counter. The video shows the doggo pushing a chair to the counter and then climbing on it to lick the food kept on a plate. The Netherlands resident named Sander shared this moment on Twitter with the caption, “When you leave your dog alone for a minute.” The ‘paw’dorable footage has clocked 3.3 million views on the social media platform.