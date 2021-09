It's back to school week. The U of I, Urbana District 116, and Champaign Unit 4 are all back to in-person learning this school year. I'm probably not the only parent feeling mixed emotions about kids going back to school. Mine were virtual all last school year, and now they are in school after more than 500 days of being home with me since March 2020 — and I find myself with more time than I've had in seventeen months.