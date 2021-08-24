Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why AMD and Nvidia Jumped on Monday

By Jose Najarro
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKhDi_0bbGnQ3W00

Today's video looks at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price movements and shares my thoughts from a bullish and bearish perspective. Here are some highlights from the video:

  1. Semiconductor stocks had a solid day on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) received approval from Chinese regulators to acquire Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).
  2. AMD and Nvidia investors could see the approval as a bullish sign since both companies are currently in an acquisition process and will need the green flag from Chinese regulators. It is important to note that each acquisition goes through an individual approach.
  3. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices are also in a steady uptrend in the past few days, at one point even breaking over $50,000. Both AMD and Nvidia have seen an increase in revenue due to cryptocurrency mining, and the increase in these assets could drive more sales for crypto mining products.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 23, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Micro Devices#Stock Prices#Nvda#Semiconductor#Analog Devices#Adi#Chinese#Maxim Integrated Products#Mxim#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

8 Tech Stocks to Buy Offering Solid Dividends

Tech income is a relatively new concept when it comes to big tech and investing in tech stocks more broadly. There are some companies here with long pedigrees that have been delivering dividends for decades. But the tech boom in the past three decades has given us a number of more mature tech firms with big market caps that are past their massive “Big Bang” expansion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

Workiva can bring an organization together by centralizing data from just about any source. New Relic monitors telemetry data to offer useful insights on key issues. As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge. These organizations have begun to realize that their data has real underlying value. For instance, they are finding that it can be extremely useful to monitor worker performance in ways the client companies never considered, and link tasks of thousands of employees in new ways that make operations even more efficient.
SoftwareHot Hardware

AMD And NVIDIA GPUs Are Shockingly Being Used To Secretly Store Sophisticated Malware

Do you ever feel like the universe just has it in for you? Adding to the theory that some entity is pulling the strings from behind the scenes and having a good chuckle at our expense, not only are graphics cards frustratingly almost always out of stock (and overpriced), but if you do manage to procure one, you may have to worry about it being infected with malware. It doesn't even matter if you opt for an AMD or NVIDIA graphics card. Or use integrated Intel graphics, for that matter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Anaplan Stock Is Soaring Today

Anaplan’s business is booming all around the world. Client companies of every size are very interested in the company’s advanced business planning software. Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) rose as much as 17.1% on Wednesday morning, driven by an impressive second-quarter earnings report. By 1 p.m. EDT, the provider of cloud-based business planning tools had seen its stock calm down to a 12% gain.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Is Rising Once Again

Investor sentiment about Micron Technology stock may be changing for the better. Recent reports indicate that the memory market could continue witnessing healthy demand. Micron's NAND flash business is going to be another tailwind for the company. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock has underperformed the market so far this year. Shares...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Cloud Stock: Domo vs. Datadog

Domo and Datadog are both silo-busting software companies. Both stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past 12 months. One of these stocks is getting too expensive -- but the other one still seems reasonably valued relative to its growth. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) might not be familiar...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analysts Cheer Anaplan's Q2 Earnings By Raising Price Targets

Analysts celebrate Anaplan Inc's (NYSE:PLAN) Q2 beat with an increased price target (PT). Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the price target (PT) to $82 from $70, implying a 36.7% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. The company's billings acceleration of 36% year-over-year was well above consensus expectations of 28%, Lenschow notes....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Sell Peloton Stock?

Although Peloton's fiscal Q4 revenue beat Wall Street expectations, it was a meaningful slowdown from the previous quarter. The loosening of pandemic restrictions has resulted in lower engagement from Peloton's customers. Investors must consider the long-term growth outlook if they plan to hold on to their shares. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Ambarella Stock Soars on Earnings Beat, Price Target Hikes

Ambarella (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the video-compression and image-processing technology company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company on Wednesday were climbing 27% to $131.26 at last check. Ambarella reported adjusted earnings $13.1 million, or 35 cents a share,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ambarella Stock Just Rocketed 24%

HD video semiconductor-maker Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was off to the races in Wednesday trading, with shares rocketing by 24.2% through 12:55 p.m. EDT after management reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal second quarter -- and forecasting that it would deliver another beat in Q3. Prior to the report, analysts...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Computing Stocks with Promise

These are interesting times for the computing industry, which has had to contend with waning demand for certain categories (like the traditional desktop) in the not-too-distant past. But COVID-19 came along and breathed new life into the market. With everyone rushing to buy PCs, the surge on the consumer side...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. And in particular, The Telegraph mentioned the arrival of a new critic of the deal: Elon Musk.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom’s second-quarter numbers beat Wall Street’s estimates. Its third-quarter guidance sparked concerns of a post-pandemic slowdown. Zoom’s business continues to stabilize and evolve, but its stock is still expensive and will likely remain volatile. Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Intel

Advanced Micro Devices has access to a couple of big markets that Intel doesn't. The gaming console space has supercharged AMD's growth in recent quarters. Intel is looking to make a dent in the graphics card market, but it faces a stiff challenge from AMD and NVIDIA. It isn't surprising...
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are getting more expensive, again

Why it matters: Things aren’t looking good for anyone looking to buy a new graphics card. After several weeks of prices falling rapidly towards their MSRP, both Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series and AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 cards saw their average prices rise during August. The latest figures from 3DCenter.org, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy