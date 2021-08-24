Follow The Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail In Mississippi Through An Old Choctaw Town

There are so many great sites along the Natchez Trace Parkway that it’s easy to overlook a few. One spot that you don’t want to miss is the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. Just like the rest of the Natchez Trace, the 10-mile trail is steeped in beauty AND history.

Located in Ridgeland, the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail is a 10-mile paved path that runs through historic Choctaw homelands.

Also known as the Natchez Trace Multi-Use Trail, it follows the Natchez Trace Parkway, stretching from milepost 95.8 to milepost 105.6.

Lined with trees, flowers, and wildlife, the trail is a favorite of walkers, joggers, bikers, and nature lovers.

Several points of interest, such as the Parkway Information Cabin, dot the trail.

The trail comes to an end at the Barnett Reservoir Overlook, where you'll be met with informative signage and...

...panoramic views.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when trekking along the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. For starters, it’s open daily from sunrise to sunset.

It should also be noted that the trail has some gradual slopes, which is something to keep in mind, especially when traveling with kids or the elderly.

Lastly, it's a great visit year-round since the scenery changes throughout the seasons.

For more information, call (662) 680-4014. You can also visit the National Park Service website.

