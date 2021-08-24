Follow The Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail In Mississippi Through An Old Choctaw Town
By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by
Only In Mississippi
9 days ago
There are so many great sites along the Natchez Trace Parkway that it’s easy to overlook a few. One spot that you don’t want to miss is the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. Just like the rest of the Natchez Trace, the 10-mile trail is steeped in beauty AND history.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information, call (662) 680-4014. You can also visit the National Park Service website.
So, did you know about this trail? Ever stretched your legs along this trail? If so, what’d you think? Know of another trail that’s brimming with beauty and history? Tell us!
This is just one of the great trails in Mississippi. Click here to read about one that leads to an abandoned WWII POW camp.
