Mississippi State

Follow The Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail In Mississippi Through An Old Choctaw Town

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 9 days ago

There are so many great sites along the Natchez Trace Parkway that it’s easy to overlook a few. One spot that you don’t want to miss is the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. Just like the rest of the Natchez Trace, the 10-mile trail is steeped in beauty AND history.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etiZM_0bbGnMlq00
Located in Ridgeland, the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail is a 10-mile paved path that runs through historic Choctaw homelands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjOTF_0bbGnMlq00
Also known as the Natchez Trace Multi-Use Trail, it follows the Natchez Trace Parkway, stretching from milepost 95.8 to milepost 105.6.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5thx_0bbGnMlq00
Lined with trees, flowers, and wildlife, the trail is a favorite of walkers, joggers, bikers, and nature lovers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IH9F_0bbGnMlq00
Several points of interest, such as the Parkway Information Cabin, dot the trail.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gWZM_0bbGnMlq00
The trail comes to an end at the Barnett Reservoir Overlook, where you'll be met with informative signage and...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7uoC_0bbGnMlq00
...panoramic views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gK4lL_0bbGnMlq00
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when trekking along the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail. For starters, it’s open daily from sunrise to sunset.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPfLB_0bbGnMlq00
It should also be noted that the trail has some gradual slopes, which is something to keep in mind, especially when traveling with kids or the elderly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yy3mi_0bbGnMlq00
Lastly, it's a great visit year-round since the scenery changes throughout the seasons.

For more information, call (662) 680-4014. You can also visit the National Park Service website.

So, did you know about this trail? Ever stretched your legs along this trail? If so, what’d you think? Know of another trail that’s brimming with beauty and history? Tell us!

This is just one of the great trails in Mississippi. Click here to read about one that leads to an abandoned WWII POW camp.

