Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

By Tecsys Inc.
tellicovillageconnection.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health systems are leveraging Tecsys software to centralize and optimize pharmacy operations with supply chain best practices, streamlining DSCSA and 340B program compliance. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AHRMM -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces another significant milestone to...

www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Management Software#Healthcare Industry#Supply Management#Healthcare System#Dscsa#Cnw#Tecsys Inc#Tcs#Elite Healthcare#Pharmacy#Parkview Health#Csc#Healthcare Strategy#Tecsys Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Albany, NYexcelsior.edu

What Does a Supply Chain Manager Do?

If you are looking for a career that is demanding but rewarding, fast-paced, and never boring, then supply chain management is for you. Supply chain managers are the key to an efficient business and are necessary in every industry. They analyze and coordinate an organization’s supply chain. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, there is more to it than you might think.
HealthZDNet

Salesforce updates Health Cloud, highlights surround electronic health record strategy

Salesforce is rolling out a series of enhancements to its Health Cloud that advance the company's strategy to surround electronic health records and enable care from anywhere. The updates -- HIPAA compliance for Salesforce Maps, B2C Commerce and Salesforce Order Management, medication management, appointment management and remote patient exception monitoring -- appear incremental on the surface. But these additions do illustrate Salesforce's strategy for Health Cloud and industries overall, including financial services and media.
InternetNew Haven Register

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Industrynddist.com

Why End-to-end Visibility is Key for Inventory Optimization in Wholesale Distribution

The wholesale distribution industry is waking up to the need for a digital transformation of their businesses. Although many wholesale distributors have a desire to digitalize and streamline their operations some have not started or indeed, even know where to begin. Many wholesale distributors are burdened with disparate or disconnected legacy systems and may still rely on spreadsheets and paper to manage processes along the supply chain. This can create siloed workspaces, making collaboration and getting accurate data a challenge as the state of the business is not based on a single source of truth.
Businessautomotive-fleet.com

Supply Chain Strain: Fleets Manage in the New Normal

This is the first of two articles on how the fleet industry is managing the severe vehicle supply crisis brought on by the semiconductor chip shortage and pandemic-related disruptions. Who would’ve thought that a semiconductor chip — the tiniest component of the automotive supply chain — could cause this much...
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Longevity Labs Partners With California-Based Upgrade Labs to Provide First Retail-Sales Locations in the United States for Longevity Supplement

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2021-- Longevity Labs, Inc., an Austria-based longevity company focused on developing cutting edge compounds to increase human health and lifespan, has announced its first-ever retail sales partnership in the United States with California-based biohacking facility, Upgrade Labs, to sell its award-winning anti-aging dietary supplement, spermidine LIFE ®. spermidine LIFE ® is the world’s first naturally extracted and clinically tested dietary supplement that promotes the renewal of cells. The active ingredient in spermidine LIFE ® is spermidine, an aliphatic polyamine compound found in ribosomes and living tissue and considered key to maintaining youthful cell function.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Demand for data is growing, but so are data supply chain challenges

Data suppliers are unable to efficiently deliver relevant data to a growing number of data consumers, according to a 451 Research survey. 55% of those surveyed report that data is often stale or out-of-date by the time it is consumed or analyzed. Lack of automation and data security challenges are root causes of the friction, and unless resolved, organizations will struggle to be successful with DataOps and cloud migration.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Verte Partners With Manifest On Sustainable Supply Chain Solution

It's not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that's exactly what we're seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
SoftwareTimes Union

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
RetailIllinois Business Journal

Schnucks rolls out ‘an industry first’ — robotic inventory at all of its stores

Schnuck Markets Inc. has introduced what it says is an industry-first — a chainwide expansion of a robotic inventory management system. The partnership with Simbe Robotics will elevate the grocer’s business operations and customer experience, the company said Thursday. The multi-year, full-scale roll-out will bring Tally robots to all 111...
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy