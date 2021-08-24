Cancel
Festival

Outreach Festival 2021, Austria

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Schwaz, Austria 5-7 August. Report by Oliver Weindling) Franz Hackl’s Outreach Festival, in Schwaz just outside Innsbruck, was able to recover much of its previous blend of summer school and festival. The American instructors who couldn’t attend in 2020 were back. And there was a full programme of musicians from both sides of the Atlantic.

