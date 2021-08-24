Outreach Festival 2021, Austria

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. The Lechweg follows the River Lech for almost 78 miles, through one of the last remaining wild river landscapes in Europe. It is one of only twelve long distance hiking routes in Europe certified by the European Ramblers Association as "Leading Quality Trails - Best of Europe". The scenery is gorgeous. The trails are beautifully maintained. The hotels and meals on this trip are probably the best of the many trips that I have led. Starting from the Formarinsee lake in Austria to the Lechfall waterfall in Füssen in Germany, our route includes days in the high mountains high above the river valley, as well as days in the valley wending our way through pretty villages on good paths and tracks. The villages in the Lechtal Valley are famous throughout Tirol for their elaborate frescos painted on the facades of farmhouses. Dating back to the 18th century, they show scenes from everyday farm life and stories from the Bible. Holzgau has a particularly large number of these paintings. The Lechweg crosses over the longest-span swing bridge in Austria and leads to the royal castles of King Ludwig II of Bavaria in Neuschwanstein. 12 nights guided trip with baggage transfers between hotels. 9 hiking days and 2 days off. This trip is rated moderate to vigorous. The hikes range in length from 8 - 15 ½ miles, for 4 ½ - 7 hours of hiking per day, not counting breaks. The highest altitude is 8300 feet. The greatest total daily ascent is 2300 feet, and the greatest total daily descent is 3700 feet. 1500 feet altitude gain and 2300 feet loss is a typical daily average.