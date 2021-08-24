Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Letters to the Editor Aug. 24

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe people have the right to make choices about their health, as longer as it impacts only themselves. When your decisions hurt others, you forfeit that right. As a retired ICU RN, I worry about patients with heart attacks, stroke, trauma, elective surgery, etc., not being able to receive care due to beds occupied by COVID patients that refused vaccination. If not the burden the unvaccinated places on others, I would be willing to accept this as Darwinism.

