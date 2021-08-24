Cancel
Alert: Robbery crew steals $43,000 in designer handbags, seriously injures 'elderly' security guard on Mag Mile

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

Chicago police have issued an alert to businesses on North Michigan Avenue and the Gold Coast following a series of robberies. Police believe it was the same crew.

