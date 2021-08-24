Cancel
Greece announces new restrictions for those not vaccinated

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s health minister announced plans on Tuesday to impose new testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The measures include requiring weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, and allowing access to certain indoor venues only to those who are vaccinated or have a certificate verifying they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.

RestaurantsPosted by
Fox News

Americans oppose vaccine pasports for restaurants

A majority of Americans oppose requiring proof of vaccination to enable people to dine at restaurants. Asked in what situations proof of vaccination should be required, 59% of those polled said that restaurants should not require proof of vaccinations status, compared to 37% who support the idea, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.
Public Healthcaribjournal.com

The Bahamas Has New Rules for Vaccinated Travelers

The Bahamas has announced new rules for fully vaccinated travelers, set to take effect Aug. 6. Notably, all fully vaccinated travelers will now have to obtain a negative PCR or antigen test taken no more than 5 days prior to arrival to The Bahamas. Additionally, all children ages 2-11 will...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Greece to put new limits on unvaccinated people

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health minister has announced restrictions and requirements for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, stressing that more than 90% of patients being treated for the disease in intensive care units are unvaccinated. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias also stressed Tuesday that health care and care home...
ProtestsPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Protest against vaccines in Greece turns violent

ATHENS, Greece — Clashes erupted in Athens Sunday evening between the police and some participants in a protest rally against COVID-19 vaccinations. Police estimated the participants in the rally in central Syntagma Square at between 7,000 and 8,000. As the last of the speeches denouncing government plans to make vaccinations...
Washington Statehealththoroughfare.com

Washington State Health Is Put Under Immense Stress Due to Increased COVID-Related Hospitalizations

The ongoing pandemic is severely impacting Washington communities, filling hospitals at an enormous rate and keeping health care workers alerted at all times and especially worried about pregnant and unvaccinated individuals, according to the state hospital leaders’ recent statement. Hospital leaders from the Washington State Hospital Association’s claimed they had...
Tenniscrossroadstoday.com

Vaccinated players to have fewer restrictions at Oz Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The sports minister for Victoria state says tennis players at January’s Australian Open can expect fewer restrictions on their movements around Melbourne if they are vaccinated for COVID-19. Martin Pakula also said he was “very confident” of the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022 proceeding at Melbourne Park from Jan. 17-30.
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Restaurants, malls reopen as Thai virus restrictions eased

BANGKOK (AP) — Shopping malls, restaurants, parks and schools reopened in Thailand’s capital on Wednesday after the government eased restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A surge that began in April sent new cases and deaths soaring, and department stores, restaurants, parks and other gathering places in...
Kidscrossroadstoday.com

Morocco starts vaccinating children ages 12 to 17

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has launched a campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children from 12 to 17, becoming one of the first African countries to inoculate that age group. The World Health Organization says that the North African country has already given around 33 million doses to adults...
Healthcrossroadstoday.com

New Greek health minister apologizes over Holocaust remarks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new right-wing health minister apologized Wednesday for past remarks that the country’s Jewish community had taken strong issue with, and avowed his “absolute respect” for Holocaust victims and his opposition to antisemitism. Athanassios Plevris’ statement on social media came hours after the Central Board of...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa

In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.
Public Healthconstructforstl.org

With Mask, Vaccine Mandates on the Rise, Employers Have Options

From ConstructionDive: Vaccines became widely available in the U.S. In some areas, lockdowns and masking ordinances were lifted, and schools were reopening. Many employers, too, had plans in place to reopen their doors to employees. And yet, as has happened many times in the era of COVID-19, the winds are...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19: Should vaccination be compulsory in health and care?

“If hospital chefs refuse to comply with new safe food preparation guidance, they have no good reason to expect to continue to be employed,” argues Michael Parker, professor of bioethics at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, in the. “So too in frontline healthcare roles, staff are rightly required to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Pandemic revealed desperate state of Ont. health system: authors

When the pandemic began, health-care researchers Margaret Keith and James Brophy feared what was coming in long-term care homes and hospitals across Ontario. They had spent three years interviewing workers about violence in health care and were shocked at what they had been hearing: regular physical and verbal assaults had become almost routine in a system that was badly understaffed, underfunded and unsupported.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant danger zones: This ICU hospitalizations map shows most vulnerable states

Talk to any healthcare workers working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and they’ll likely tell you one of their worst fears is running out of physical space to treat those infected as the delta variant continues to rage across the U.S. Specifically, many are worried the country could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds if delta continues its spread unchecked.

