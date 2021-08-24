GKIDS Announces “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION” Ultimate Edition Set

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of the newest volume of the manga with some cool new art! Kohei Horikoshi's young hero franchise has been in the midst of one of its most productive and successful Summer seasons yet as not only is the fifth season of the anime nearing its final string of episodes soon, but a third feature film, World Heroes' Mission, is already hitting some major box office milestones with its release in Japan. All of this is on top of the original manga release of the series as well, and a new volume has recently launched in Japan.