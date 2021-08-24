GKIDS Announces “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION” Ultimate Edition Set

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced it will issue the critically-acclaimed NEON GENESIS EVANGELION in an expansive, limited-run Ultimate Edition. The Ultimate Edition set includes the original twenty-six episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, as well as the films EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION, marking the first time NEON GENESIS EVANGELION will be available on Blu-ray in North America. Strictly limited to 5,000 copies for North America, the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: Ultimate Edition will be sold exclusively through the GKIDS Store (with a limit of 1 per customer), and is now available for pre-order at GKIDS.com/EVANGELION.

