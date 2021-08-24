GKIDS Announces “NEON GENESIS EVANGELION” Ultimate Edition Set
GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced it will issue the critically-acclaimed NEON GENESIS EVANGELION in an expansive, limited-run Ultimate Edition. The Ultimate Edition set includes the original twenty-six episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, as well as the films EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION, marking the first time NEON GENESIS EVANGELION will be available on Blu-ray in North America. Strictly limited to 5,000 copies for North America, the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: Ultimate Edition will be sold exclusively through the GKIDS Store (with a limit of 1 per customer), and is now available for pre-order at GKIDS.com/EVANGELION.www.ramascreen.com
