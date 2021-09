Manchester United were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday afternoon. United got off to a bright start and should've opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Bruno Fernandes whipped in a dangerous free kick into the path of Harry Maguire, who's looped his header onto the crossbar before falling to Anthony Martial, who should've scored, but his effort was cleared off the line.