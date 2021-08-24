Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 859 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Jeffers to Storden to near Fulda, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter sized hail near Avoca MN. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Windom, Slayton, Mountain Lake, Fulda, Westbrook, Jeffers, Currie, Storden, Bingham Lake, Dovray, Avoca, Iona and Delft. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH