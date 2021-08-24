Cancel
Video Games

All the reveals in 2021’s Destiny Showcase for Witch Queen and Destiny 2: Season of the Lost

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year’s The Witch Queen expansion as well as Season of the Lost — which also launches on Tuesday. Ahead of the reveal, players know very little about both content drops. The Witch Queen will center around Savathun, the trickster sister of Oryx from Destiny’s The Taken King expansion. And Season of the Lost will follow Mara Sov and Osiris in a new adventure in the Dreaming City.

