The chief Judge of Van Buren County Courts released a statement in the wake of a deadly shooting by a teen who had served time as a juvenile for threatening to attack his high school.

Judge Kathleen Brickley said the "justice system is a constant balancing act – balancing our rights and liberties as individuals with the safety and security of the public."

"Today, we all mourn a tragedy, offer our condolences to the affected families, and should come together as a community to make sure that we all support and help those in need."

Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley

The judge issued the statement days after Aiden Ingalls shot two people on the pier at South Haven on August 20, 2021.

READ: Victims from pier shooting in South Haven identified

In 2018, Ingalls admitted to planning to set off explosives at Paw Paw High School. Investigators found a book with a list of names of people they say Ingalls wanted to kill.

Ingalls was tried as a juvenile and remained under state supervision until just before his 19th birthday in July of 2021.

"In this case, after much deliberation, there was agreement by the elected prosecutor at the time that the chosen path forward was the right one, and there was no appeal of the court’s decision," said Brickley.

"Today, we all mourn a tragedy, offer our condolences to the affected families, and should come together as a community to make sure that we all support and help those in need."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube