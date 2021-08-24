Cancel
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

Suspect in Grass Lake Township triple homicide arrested

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
The suspect in a Grass Lake Township triple homicide has been arrested in Grand Rapids.

Police believe Zacharie Scott Bolton shot and killed three men - Delmar Fraley, 80; Edward Kantzler 70; and Michael Pauli, 70 - in a home near the intersection of Fishville and Easudes roads in Grass Lake Township

Borton had been staying at the residence and was there hours before the shooting, according to police, and police believe he stole a 2006 red Ford Explorer belonging to one of the men.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, the Michigan State Police 1 st District Fugitive Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 3 rd Street NW.

During the arrest, the stolen vehicle was found along with several guns, according to police.

Borton is at the Jackson County Jail where he is charged with open murder, felon in possession, felony firearm, unlawfully driving away an automobile and unauthorized use of a credit card.

