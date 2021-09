The collective body of Apple’s workforce is quite different than it was 30 years ago. And while the company’s culture is still mostly intact, there are some waves being made by many current employees. Many want a more transparent company as a whole, while some simply want their voices to be heard in what they believe is a vacuum. Still, others are raising concerns for potential pay inequality within the company. All in all, it’s the beginning motions of what could lead to even bigger change down the road.