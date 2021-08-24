Podcast: Clemson-Georgia game is getting closer and the talk is heating up

The Clemson-Georgia game is just 11 days away. Levon Kirkland and myself discuss the upcoming game a little more, especially Georgia’s long list of injuries and what those injuries could mean in the game.

Where are the Tigers at in their preparation for the big game and which players are standing out? We will discuss.

We also discuss The Eleven Year War between the Tigers and Bulldogs from 1977-’87 and give our thoughts on the top 100 players in college football for 2021.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.