Green bonds may appeal to investors who want to make a positive impact with their portfolios. These bonds are issued for the purpose of funding projects that support sustainability. The first green bond was issued in 2007 by the European Investment Bank, followed by the World Bank Green Bond in 2008. Since then, the market for green bonds has expanded steadily to include corporations and government entities. Green bonds can offer a number of benefits to investors who want to take an environmentally friendly approach to the market. A financial advisor can help you find securities that are environmentally suitable and also a good fit for your goals, timeline and risk profile.