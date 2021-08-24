2 killed in Winter Haven crash after driver runs red light, deputies say

A Monday evening crash killed two people after the Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver ran a red light.

Authorities said 45-year-old Tanya Chewning, of Auburndale, and her 13-year-old grandson Curtis Handshoe died at the scene of the crash. It happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.

The sheriff's office said Chewning was stopped at the light on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in the left turn lane to head north onto U.S. 27. When the light turned green, Chewning drove forward and crossed the southbound lane.

At the same time, authorities said 44-year-old Tiffany Liles, of Lake Wales, was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 27 in the center lane with her 1-year-old granddaughter. The sheriff's office said Liles’ traffic light was red at the time, but she failed to stop and hit the driver's side of Chewning's vehicle.

Liles and her granddaughter had minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The sheriff's office said Handshoe was a student at Stambaugh Middle School and the crash investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators haven't said if anyone will face charges.