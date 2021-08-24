Christina Hartfield

FirstBank has hired financial industry veteran, Stacie Stephenson as a Senior Relationship Manager Associate in Birmingham. Stephenson will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing customers and developing new connections in the Birmingham community. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in branch management, customer relations and operational efficiency to her new role. Prior to joining the FirstBank team, she spent 11 years as a private banking assistant with a local bank and has previously served as an Assistant Branch Manager. Stephenson, a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is an annual supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a former member of Civitan International. FirstBank recently announced the addition of a full-service financial center in Birmingham that will bolster FirstBank’s Alabama presence, which includes two other financial centers and seven mortgage offices.