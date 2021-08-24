Christina Hartfield
Christina Hartfield is a Vice President and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Naples. In this role, Christina advises a diverse base of clients, including athletes, entertainers, business owners and entrepreneurial women. She leads a team of specialists who deliver integrated strategies across investing, retirement, lending, credit, trusts and estates, philanthropy and more. She joins the firm from Bank of America Private Bank and previously, SunTrust Private Wealth Management.www.bizjournals.com
