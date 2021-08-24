Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Christina Hartfield

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Hartfield is a Vice President and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Naples. In this role, Christina advises a diverse base of clients, including athletes, entertainers, business owners and entrepreneurial women. She leads a team of specialists who deliver integrated strategies across investing, retirement, lending, credit, trusts and estates, philanthropy and more. She joins the firm from Bank of America Private Bank and previously, SunTrust Private Wealth Management.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suntrust Bank#J P Morgan Private Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

FirstBank has hired financial industry veteran, Stacie Stephenson as a Senior Relationship Manager Associate in Birmingham. Stephenson will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing customers and developing new connections in the Birmingham community. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in branch management, customer relations and operational efficiency to her new role. Prior to joining the FirstBank team, she spent 11 years as a private banking assistant with a local bank and has previously served as an Assistant Branch Manager. Stephenson, a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is an annual supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a former member of Civitan International. FirstBank recently announced the addition of a full-service financial center in Birmingham that will bolster FirstBank’s Alabama presence, which includes two other financial centers and seven mortgage offices.
Businessbizjournals

MassMutual, Nationwide join $100M investment in Cambridge insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Chantilly, VAbizjournals

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Businessbizjournals

Mattress Firm parent co. mulls IPO for Houston-based retailer

After a $3.8 billion buyout in 2016, Houston-based Mattress Firm might reemerge as a publicly traded company. Mattress Firm is evaluating strategic options to return share capital to investors, which could include an initial public offering, parent company Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said Aug. 31. However, no definitive decision has been made.
Economybizjournals

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Silver Plaza LLLP

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended Aug. 27. Year to date through Aug. 27, the court recorded 24 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Personal Financebizjournals

Insurance planning for business owners — back in vogue?

In this time of uncertainty, with the specter of potentially costly federal tax law changes looming, business owners can take greater control over the destiny of their business by rededicating themselves to an often-neglected discipline: insurance planning. The proposed tax changes could be particularly thorny for pass-through businesses whose profits...
Economybizjournals

Nancy S. Anton

Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Nancy S. Anton works in the Minneapolis office and is a member of the Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups. Anton has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on employment laws in the workplace. She delivers sound, strategic and practical advice to her clients in the healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing industries.
Agriculturebizjournals

Dallas SPAC gets approval for merger, doesn't have required cash

A Dallas-based blank check company led by local energy executives is planning to merge with an indoor farming and agriculture company by the end of the month if it can pull together the required capital. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. announced Monday that its shareholders voted to approve its business combination...
Economybizjournals

7 essential questions to cover when a CEO is seeking a CFO

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: The Design Build Co. LLC

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Aug. 27. Year to date through Aug. 27, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 36% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

DBJ names 2021 honorees for Diversity in Business Awards

The Dayton Business Journal has named the winners for the 2021 Diversity in Business Awards. The awards recognize organizations that have contributed to harnessing diversity within their work forces and actively taking the lead to promote and champion the business case for diversity within the community or their industries. They...
Businesscfodive.com

TIAA hires Prudential exec as CFO

Longtime banking and insurance executive Dave Dowrich will take over as CFO of The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America on Nov. 1, the financial services organization announced Wednesday. He will oversee all financial planning, general account, management and reporting as well as actuarial, tax and accounting operations and strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy