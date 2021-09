SEEKONK, Mass. — The Pro Stocks are going back extra-distance at Seekonk Speedway for the first time since the beginning of the summer. NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Pro Stock teams will be running 75 laps on Saturday, September 11, as Seekonk remembers those lost during the 9/11 tragedy. The race, sponsored by American Racer, will be a salute to all of the teams who have been fighting through the season without extra distance racing and continuing to support the track through this tough time. The American Racer 75 will be a four-tire race — meaning teams can purchase and run four brand new tires for that night.