Thank you Ed Price!

I am writing to thank everyone for the support for the Taste of the Valley this year. This is the Rotary Club of St. Clairsville’s major annual fundraiser, and we were grateful to be able to host it on June 10. We switched up the venue this year and had a festival atmosphere at Capstone Soccer Complex. By all accounts, the nearly 500 strong crowd enjoyed the new venue. The restaurants, of course, are the centerpiece of the event and we enjoyed food from 20 wonderful places. We especially appreciate the restaurant owners, who, during a very difficult year, still provided delicious fare for our fundraiser. We couldn’t do it without them! Award winners this year by popular vote were: