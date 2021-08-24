Player Grades From West Ham’s Rout of Leicester City
West Ham United hosted Leicester City in their first home game of the season yesterday at the London Stadium. The game started off even in the early stages with Leicester keeping most of the possession but as West Ham swiftly grew into the game they could not be stopped. Fornals’ 26th-minute goal opened the scoring and Perez’s 40th-minute red card turned the tide in West Ham’s favor. Up 1-0 at halftime, the Hammers continued to pile on the goals in the second half, routing Leicester 4-1. After a brilliant team performance, let’s see how the players performed individually.greenstreethammers.com
