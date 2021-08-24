Cancel
Player Grades From West Ham’s Rout of Leicester City

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham United hosted Leicester City in their first home game of the season yesterday at the London Stadium. The game started off even in the early stages with Leicester keeping most of the possession but as West Ham swiftly grew into the game they could not be stopped. Fornals’ 26th-minute goal opened the scoring and Perez’s 40th-minute red card turned the tide in West Ham’s favor. Up 1-0 at halftime, the Hammers continued to pile on the goals in the second half, routing Leicester 4-1. After a brilliant team performance, let’s see how the players performed individually.

FanSided

FanSided

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Leicester City

West Ham United take on Leicester City in the Premier League later tonight and the Hammers will be looking to build on their impressive win over Newcastle United last time out. The Hammers managed to beat Leicester twice last season and they will be hoping for more of the same...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

How Leicester should line-up and a formation v West Ham

Leicester City travel to London to face West Ham United in the second Premier League game week. Here is the team Brendan Rodgers should choose. Leicester ground out a 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opening match of the season. The King Power side looked dangerous in the first half, though grew lethargic for the second half.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Classic encounters: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Leicester City are on the road for the first time this season as they make the trip to the capital to face West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium on Monday night. Both sides started their campaigns with a win, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United in their respective fixtures, and will look to continue on from their excellent season's last year which saw the Hammers and Foxes qualify for the Europa League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham Host Leicester as Fans Return to London Stadium | Match Preview

West Ham will hope to carry on in their winning ways when they take on Leicester City on Monday night. Both sides came away with three points in their respective opening fixtures but faced much better competition this time around. Hammers will be returning to the stadium to watch their team in the Premier League for the first time since February 2020 and will be sure to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting FA Cup champions.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

West Ham only missing Arthur Masuaku for the visit of Leicester

Arthur Masuaku is West Ham’s only injury absentee for the visit of Leicester. The wing-back is still building up his fitness following the knee operation he underwent last season. Michail Antonio starts in attack, looking for his 48th Premier League goal, which would take him one ahead of Paolo Di...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The Green Street Hammers Predict: West Ham v Leicester

After an opening day triumph up in Newcastle, West Ham carried on where they left off after finishing strongly in the league last season – earning a sixth-placed finish. The Hammers will be looking to make it two wins from two as they welcome FA Cup winners Leicester to east London – a side they completed the double over last campaign with two emphatic victories.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi: We must leave West Ham with points

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi expects a massive test tonight at West Ham United. The Hammers secured the east London club's highest-ever Premier League points tally last term and were the only side to do 'the double' over City, who finished the campaign one place above David Moyes' men in the final top-flight standings.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss David Moyes excited to host Leicester tonight

West Ham United boss David Moyes expects a big night on Monday hosting Leicester City. In his match programme notes, Moyes wrote: "Leicester are a club who have continued to make steady progress since winning the Premier League in 2016 and their model is a really good one. We wish them another successful season – after tonight's match!
Premier LeagueSanta Maria Times

MATCHDAY: West Ham, Leicester seek 2nd straight wins in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham and Leicester go for a second straight win to open the Premier League season when they meet at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up the second round of games. West Ham was superb in attack in beating Newcastle 4-2 in their opener, while Leicester rode its luck at times in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking highly of Said Benrahma, the Algeria playmaker who struggled last season in his first year at the club following a move from Brentford but impressed in preseason and against Newcastle.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

West Ham vs Leicester: Hammers stay red-hot in lopsided win

West Ham vs Leicester: Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma powered the Hammers to a dominant 4-1 victory inside a boisterous London Stadium on Monday. The result sends West Ham top of the table two games into the 2021-22 Premier League season. More importantly, they remain level with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton on six points.

