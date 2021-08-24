People on the Move

Curt Edwards has joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Naples, FL as an Executive Director and Banker. In this role, Curt delivers experienced guidance to some of the most successful families in Southern Florida, including corporate executives, business owners, people monetizing their careers and others who’ve moved on to retirement. With a wealth management career that has spanned more than two decades, he joins the firm from Finemark National Bank and Trust, where he served as a Brand Ambassador.