‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×05 Review: “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

Roswell, New Mexico’s Kyle Valenti deserves a little appreciation in season 3. Each character in Roswell, New Mexico has been on a journey since long before the show began. Liz is on a perpetual quest to be the Mexican American woman who saves the world with her insane bio engineering brain, Rosa is making headway in battling her addiction after literally coming back from the dead, Isobel is on a fraught path of self-discovery, Alex is desperately trying to figure out what it means to be a “Manes man,” Michael’s struggling to embrace the leadership role he was built for, Maria is busy balancing her mental abilities with her mental stability, and the fate of the world might depend on whether Max is a hero or a villain.