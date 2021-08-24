49ers vs. Chargers: Winners, losers from preseason Week 2 win

Whether it is pre-season, regular season, or the playoffs, there are going to be specific things that are needed for a team to come out on top. We’ll call these X-factors. Last week, the Chargers got the win playing the Rams. Among the reasons why they won is because of their steady run game, excellent play from their linebackers, and the quarterbacks keeping a solid command of their offense. With it being pre-season, you won’t have the typical difference-makers like Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, or Keenan Allen. So with this, there are going to be a variety of things to determine the outcome of this game.