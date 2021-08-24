Cancel
Lasalle, IL

LaSalle officials consider fines for yard waste offenders

classichits106.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – LaSalle city officials are beginning to crack down on offenders at the yard waste site. According to officials, it is the non-residents who dump items like mattresses and car parts at the site designated for yard waste only. Officials discussed fining $100 to out-of-towners and $1000 to contractors who violate the rules. Mayor Jeff Grove says the exclusive site to LaSalle residents is a privilege to have and could possibly be taken away if problems continue to fester. The city is also considering installing cameras in the near future. Currently, hours have been reduced to Monday through Friday 7 am to 3 pm when city workers are able to monitor the site. Potential action like implementing fines will be a possibility at LaSalle’s next city council meeting.

