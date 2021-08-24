Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The New Normal: What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9Ee4_0bbGjX5l00

News 12 's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Thomas McGinn this morning to discuss what the approval means for vaccine mandates and booster shots.

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization, which allows the agency to speed the availability of medical products during public health emergencies.

Under the process, the FDA waived some of its normal data requirements and procedures to make the COVID-19 vaccines available months earlier than would have been possible under normal circumstances.

Pfizer's vaccine - along with those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - still underwent testing in tens of thousands of people to establish safety and effectiveness against COVID-19. But the FDA initially required the companies to submit about only two months of safety monitoring data on study participants, the period when side effects are most likely to occur.

For full approval, the FDA required six months of follow-up data. FDA inspectors also visited the plants where the vaccines are made and reviewed each step of the production process for extra assurance that the shots are made under safe, sterile conditions.

Because vaccines are typically given to otherwise healthy individuals, they are generally subject to more regulatory scrutiny than other medical products, including prescription drugs. Full approval means the Pfizer vaccine now carries the FDA’s strongest endorsement of safety and effectiveness.

Public health experts hope the change will convince more unvaccinated people to get the shot and spur more employers to require vaccinations. Will the full FDA approval boost vaccinations among the 90 million hesitant?

Moderna has also applied for full approval, and Johnson & Johnson has said it hopes to apply later in the year.

Pfizer’s shot still is available for 12- to 15-year-olds under emergency use authorization. The full approval also doesn’t apply to boosters. The agency will decide separately whether an extra shot is necessary for healthy people. Why are boosters and third shots for immunocompromised people important?

How do we need to change in order to manage the delta variant?

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed in the writing of this story.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
HealthNews 12

FDA assessing vaccines for kids younger than 12, booster shots

The FDA is assessing additional COVID-19 vaccine approvals, including vaccines for kids younger than 12 and booster shots. U.S. health officials have said they want boosters to be available to everyone starting the week of Sept. 20, but the FDA hasn't yet given its authorization for the move. White House...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
RetailInternational Business Times

Medication Recall: Lidocaine Topical Solution Pulled For 'Super Potency'

A company is recalling one lot of its Lidocaine topical solution after learning of its "super potency." This means using the product may result in a higher dose of lidocaine than intended. The problem was discovered after testing yielded an "out of specification (OOS) result," the company announced on the...
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Public Healththeapopkavoice.com

What happens when the COVID-19 vaccines enter the body?

COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of late August 2021, more than 630,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

5 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported to the FDA in August:. Cardinal Health recalled 267 million monoject flush prefilled saline syringes after finding the punger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which can cause serious adverse outcomes. Cardinal has received 37 reports of the plunger pulling back, but no injuries were reported as of Aug. 19.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
PharmaceuticalsPLOS Blogs Network

This “Waning Immunity” Argument Against the FDA’s Covid Vaccine Approval Is a Scientific Quagmire

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.
WorldNew York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy