NBC Finds Its Annie for Upcoming Live Musical

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
NBC has found its Annie in 12-year-old Atlanta native Celina Smith.

Following a nationwide search, the young performer has landed the title role in NBC’s upcoming holiday musical Annie Live!

Smith began her career playing Young Nala in the touring company of The Lion King and also appears on the series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.

“It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can’t wait to start this journey,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith joins previously announced stars Taraji P. Henson (Miss Hannigan) , Harry Connick Jr. (Daddy Warbucks), Nicole Scherzinger (Grace) and Tituss Burgess (Rooster) . The live production is set to air on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The production, directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, is set to be executive executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Rudzinski.

Smith is repped by Pantheon, J Pervis Talent Agency, AGI Entertainment and attorney Mark Temple.

