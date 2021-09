Camping is a delightful and adventurous way to spend your vacations. Camping basically means living in tents that are pitched on specific grounds. The biggest advantage of camping is the cost saving. You can have a good vacation within your budget. For you will have to spend least on accommodation. While if you go for stay in hotels, a large chunk of your money is gone in paying for per day rent of your room. On the top of it camping is not associated with troubles like what type and class of room to take, how much will be too much for this etc. Camping also takes you away from all such hurly-burly of the big hotels and lends you the opportunity to follow your style.