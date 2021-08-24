Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

If You've Said This 'Slang' Word, You're Probably From Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter
Posted by 
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stacker released a list of each states most used slang word.

b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
263
Followers
178
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slang#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

10 Arkansas Slang Words You Need To Know To Sound Local

Everyone from this part of the country knows that there are certain words and phrases that all the locals say. Take Texarkana for instance. Did you know that most folks from here do not pronounce Texarkana the right way? They say "Texakana" and leave out the r. But what words or phrases do folks from Arkansas say that you need to know to sound local?
HealthInc.com

You're Probably Not Thinking the Right Way About Risk

Uncertainty is that unwelcome, unsettling feeling we experience when we don't know what the future may bring. It can range from small scale - like being unsure when dinner guests will arrive while preparing their meal--to something much greater. And there is no large-scale uncertainty greater than Covid-19--and its delta...
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
Wisconsin Statemynews13.com

A small Wisconsin town is headed to the big screen

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - It’s lights, camera, action for the Fox Cities. Independent filmmakers focused their lens on local areas for a movie based in the town of Freedom, Wisconsin. The Oregon-based crew is led by writer/director Molly Preston who attended Lawrence University and spent 7 years in the state before...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Inside Any Business Right Now, Leave Immediately, Experts Say

For a fleeting moment, it felt to many as though the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching its end and bringing all of its changes to daily life with it. Unfortunately, the rise of the Delta variant has forced some health departments to revive public health measures such as mask mandates or social distancing rules to keep people safe. But according to experts, there's at least one precaution that might actually be creating a dangerous situation inside your favorite local business.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Mashed

The Nostalgic Candy You Can Only Find In Wisconsin

Nostalgia is the yearning for feelings of the past. And sometimes, even foods we haven't seen, smelled, or tasted in years have the power to induce these gratifying sentiments, including indulgences like warm chocolate chip cookies, piping hot chicken pot pie, melty macaroni and cheese, and of course, lip-smackingly good candy.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Top reasons why unvaccinated Coloradans are refusing COVID-19 shot

DENVER (KDVR) — A new study highlights the latest reasoning why some unvaccinated Coloradans are refusing to get the COVID-19 shot. According to analysts at QuoteWizard who reviewed the latest data on vaccine hesitancy here in Colorado, these are the top reasons:. 48% are worried about side effects. 21% don’t...
Posted by
EatThis

10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully and also having a life, we're being forced to ask ourselves what of our favorite activities remain off limits, and what may be acceptable to do once again — with some careful modifications. Read on for 10 of the riskiest places to go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy