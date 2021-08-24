Cancel
NBA

When do all the former Clippers return to Los Angeles?

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 schedule is out, and we’ve already analyzed it from several perspectives, including start times, a numbers breakdown, and potential playoff previews. But the best part of the schedule is that the Clippers should be playing in front of fans, unlike the bulk of the 2020-21 season. And that means a lot of former Clippers will be able to play in front of real crowds as opponents for the first time. Almost two years worth of return/revenge games have been distilled into one 82-game calendar, which makes for some intriguing matchups at Staples Center.

