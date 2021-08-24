Coral Springs, FL – The city’s popular Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs with a focus on Hispanic food, entertainment and culture as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. along the ArtWalk for great food, drinks, and entertainment!

Residents will enjoy music from Grupo Contreras and DJ Ray Costa. Participants will be treated to Salsa dance lessons provided by StepFlix; and a medley of songs and comedy routines from the Colombian inspired Tachuela Show.

Food trucks joining the celebration include: Master Arepa, Crunly Sweet Churros, Alta Vaca Grill, Las Mexicanas, Cecilies Gourmet Italian Ices, Rocked & Loaded, NY Phat Pies, MCK Food Truck and Cool Beans Expresso Café. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Parking for the Artwalk, located at 9405 NW 31st Court, is free at the City Hall garage.

For more information, visit www.coralsprings.org/bitesnsips

Want to stay informed about this and other exciting Coral Springs events? Text the keyword CORALSPRINGS to 888-777.