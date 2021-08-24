Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston County, WV

Preston BOE “highly recommends” but doesn’t mandate masks to start school year

By William Dean, The Dominion Post
Posted by 
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeB4W_0bbGhFWL00
About 30 people protested a mask mandate prior to the Preston Board of Education meeting on Monday.

The Preston County Board of Education’s unanimous vote to not require students to wear masks when they start the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday was met with applause.

“I’m happy,” said Whitney Johnston, mother of two children that go to school in Preston County after the board decided to “highly recommend” masks be worn at its indoor facilities. The BOE will also purchase three-sided sneeze guards for every desk.

Before the meeting, Johnston said she would have likely withdrawn her kids from school and homeschool them if the board voted to keep a mask mandate.

Before voting, board members heard from Dr. Frederick Conley, health officer for Preston County, and four people who were against masking. About 30 people protesting against a mask mandate attended the meeting.

Conley recommended masking up, at least until the upcoming Delta variant peak is over. He said the Delta variant is much more easily transmittable than regular COVID, with up to 1,000 times more particles found in a patient’s nostril compared to the normal version of the disease.

“All I can do is give you the best advice from what I’m learning from my sources, which I’ll tell you you’ll notice I didn’t mention CDC in anything. But I do mention the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Conley said. “I mean, these are the pediatricians across the world that are involved in this and I checked with them, their representatives, I checked with local docs who are pediatricians and physicians. And everyone I talked to is recommending at this point to be exactly what I’m telling you. The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends that we wear masks. … It’s not perfect, but it’s the best I have to offer.”

The last 18 months have been a trying time and now a new school year is here, said Craig Schmidle, dean of students at South Preston School and father of two children who go to Preston schools.

Unfortunately, many of them will be playing catch-up academically.

“Data released from the West Virginia Department of Education indicates that for last school year 72% of students in West Virginia are below proficiency in math, 60% are below proficiency in reading and 72% of students are below proficiency in science,” Schmidle said. “These are not good statistics.”

Forcing students to wear masks would be detrimental to their education because their ability to concentrate is dramatically reduced by masks, Schmidle said. He also pointed to a study of COVID transmission in classrooms which showed masks did not make a statistically significant benefit.

County Commissioner Samantha Stone, also a school bus driver, said her son is one of those that got left behind. For the first time, he didn’t make straight A’s.

“When I say the school says you have to wear a mask just put it on and get through it. They’re putting it on and they’re getting through it,” Stone said. “But at what cost? … Let’s put this to bed and just move on. Our kids can’t suffer anymore. Their grades can’t suffer anymore.”

BOE President Jack Keim said conflicting answers and medical studies are part of the problem. It’s hard to make sense of it all and the board, which isn’t made up of medical doctors, is stuck in the middle.

Board member Pam Feathers said, “Let me go on record by saying this should not be the decision of this board. So there you have it. I’m not a doctor. I’m an M period O period M period. I don’t have a degree.So this should not be my decision.”

No matter what the board decided to do, half the county was going to be unhappy, Keim said.

“I cannot understand why it’s our decision,” he said.

After the meeting, Keim told The Dominion Post that there are multiple levels above the BOE that could override their decision including the county commission, county health department, state board of education, or Gov. Jim Justice.

During the meeting, Keim pointed out that last February they made COVID decisions on a Monday and on Tuesday after Justice’s conference had to redo their plans.

BOE member Bruce Huggins said the board’s decision was about the best middle ground it could find while respecting both sides, and hopefully it protects the students.

“I just hope that we don’t lose a child. If we lose a child, every one of us in this room had better look in the mirror. Because that’s how, that’s what scares me. The adults have a choice. They chose to not. Our kids are going with their parents. I get that and I respect that. That’s why you’re parents. I don’t have a medical degree. But I know in my heart if we lose a child, I don’t know how I would look in my mirror and look at myself.”

TWEET @DominionPostWV

Comments / 1

The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
62
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
Preston County, WV
Education
Preston County, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
Preston County, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Bus#Boe#Covid#Cdc#South Preston School#Data#County Health Department#State Board Of Education#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationPosted by
Indy100

Gavin Williamson digs hole by suggesting parents responsible for preventing Covid spikes when schools reopen

Gavin Williamson has failed to endear himself with the nation once more, this time by suggesting that if schools reopen and Covid spikes, that’s parents’ fault. Droning on in an article for the Daily Mail, the education secretary claimed that parents have a responsibility to help prevent schools from closing when they reopen next week by regularly testing their children for the virus.
Public HealthWTRF

Physicians in West Virginia calling for a statewide mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to provide “clear leadership,” including a statewide mask mandate, to limit the spread of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus. President of the WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health...
Morgan, UTkslnewsradio.com

Weber-Morgan Health Director wants K-6 mask mandate

MORGAN, Utah — The Director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department said he wants to issue a health order requiring masks for K-6 students in Weber and Morgan counties. But says county commissioners are hesatant. “I did leave the meeting with the impression from both Morgan County and Weber County that...
Mason County, WVWSAZ

Mason County BOE mandates masks for students, staff

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Following a two hour special board meeting Thursday night, the Mason County Board of Education voted 3-2 to “implement mandated masks for staff and students indoors and on buses.”. Several in attendance were visibly upset with the decision. A total of 14 people, consisting of...
Public HealthConnecticut Post

If a town has a high vaccination rate, does it need a mask mandate?

Aimee Krauss, the director of the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District, is responsible for two towns with some of the highest vaccination rates in the state. But when cases started climbing in July and August, both towns decided to implement mask mandates. “Both West Hartford and Bloomfield do have a good...
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

County, state health departments issue new mask guidance

The Johnson County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health issued new mask and quarantine guidance Wednesday that will have implications for local schools. On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Health Department encouraged schools to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health, advising a mask requirement for all students and staff members.
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Schools, Hospitals

Schools that require face masks are being allowed to ease their COVID-19 quarantine procedures. A control measure from the Indiana Department of Health lets close contacts keep attending school, but only if all students and adults in the classroom “correctly and consistently wear well-fitting masks” during the entire school day.
Mulvane, KSderbyinformer.com

Mulvane BOE approves temporary mask mandate

Masks will be required at Mulvane Public Schools from Sept. 1 to 27 under a new mandate. The universal mandate was approved by the Mulvane Board of Education at a special meeting on Aug. 30 after Superintendent Jay Ensley recommended the measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mulvane schools and the larger community.
Berrien County, MIWSJM

Berrien County Health Department Issues Mask Order For Schools

The Berrien County Health Department has issued a mask order for schools as a new academic year gets started. The department announced the mandate Wednesday, not long after the Berrien County Board of Health voted to support it. Speaking to the board Wednesday, Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis said with increasing COVID numbers, it’s become clear strategies for reducing transmission are needed in schools.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PublicSource

‘Necessary for our future’: Wolf declares mask mandate at PA schools amid local disputes and surging COVID

With COVID hospitalizations and cases rising as more students return to school buildings, masks will now be required indoors regardless of vaccination status at all Pennsylvania PreK-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care centers. The new order by the Pennsylvania secretary of health will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 7.
Charleston, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Who in West Virginia requires COVID-19 vaccines?

The Food and Drug Administration granted approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Monday, and now institutions across the country are implementing COVID vaccine mandates. Here's a list of some employers and colleges that are now requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia. Health care facilities. All WVU Medicine employees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy