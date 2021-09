With the preseason now shortened to just three games as the NFL moves to a 17-game regular season schedule, the players hoping to stake their claim to a spot on the Panthers roster will get their final chance to do so on Friday as the Panthers host the Steelers. While the final preseason game has historically been exclusively a competition for the final roster spots, this year it is also going to be the most extended playing time that the Panthers’ starters get ahead of the regular season. Understandably, a lot of attention has therefore focused on Sam Darnold’s first extended playing time in Carolina, but this is still a crucial opportunity for a lot of players further down the depth chart.