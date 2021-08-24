Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH