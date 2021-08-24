Cancel
Politics

Update: The Pro-War Bias Of The Media Has Failed Us In Covering The ‘Forever Wars’ For 20 Years

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Aboard an evacuation flight from Kabul. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell continues his excellent commentary taking the pro-war media, who were complicit in lying us into the “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq and keeping us there for 20 years, for misrepresenting the American evacuation from Kabul and arguing that the U.S. needs to stay. O’Donnell is speaking truth to power, and is to be commended for taking on the military-industrial-congressional-media complex that lied us into the “forever wars.”

Jake Sullivan
Gerald Ford
#Afghanistan War#Vietnam War#Us Marine#Taliban#Msnbc#The White House#Republican#Americans#Some South Vietnamese
Afghanistan
Iraq
