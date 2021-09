This has been the week of all the preseason top 25’s being released and Pro Football Focus was no different as they released theirs on Monday. 4 B1G teams made the cut (in years past it’s been a lot more) and it starts with Ohio State at No. 4. The Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the country and have a ton of talent returning so this should be no surprise. They are also in the top 5 in both the AP Poll and Yahoo Sports’ one they did earlier on Thursday.